For the 26th year, volunteers from Ascension St. Vincent's spent their Thanksgiving morning preparing and delivering Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.

Chef Donald Daniels says he's proud of the food he and his team made.

"We pride ourselves on being correct with it," Daniels said. "I started actually Monday morning prepping the cornbread, getting the cornbread cooked, getting this ready, that ready.”

Daniels and his team cooked up hundreds of pounds of food, including turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pie, cranberries, and rolls.

Volunteers started pouring in to Ascension St. Vincent's as early as 7 a.m. Thanksgiving.

“I know sometimes I can take things for granted, so I really wanted to do something for my community,” said Jordan Parker, a volunteer.

The meals were then brought down from the kitchen, blessed, and taken away by a fleet of cab drivers.

One cab driver, Theodore Richardson Sr., has driven meals with Ascension St. Vincent's for 25 years.

“I don’t have nothing else to do [but] sit home and watch TV," Richardson joked.

Richardson says the recipients are always extremely grateful.

“A lot of people don’t even know this food is coming," Richardson said. "Really, they don’t know until you get there and then they say, 'oh, is this for me?' Yes this is for you.”

Richardson says it’s all to make sure everyone has a little piece of Thanksgiving.

“Because that’s what we’ve been getting for how many years," Richardson asked. "Started as a kid, now you’re grown, you still eat it.”







