Virtual Racial Healing & Reconciliation Conference to begin in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The second annual Racial Healing and Reconciliation Conference will be held virtually Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m..
The theme for the event this year is The Blueprint for a Beloved Community. Organizer, Dr. Tammy Hodo, President of All things Diverse says within the beloved community there's no hate or hunger. During Thursday’s conference speakers will lead conversations about the law, infrastructure, education and healthcare access. They'll share actual steps to create a "Beloved Community."
Locally and nationally recognized speakers and thought leaders participating include Health Educator, Dr. Eric Griggs, Dr. Kaia Stern with Harvard Graduate School of Education, Founder of Beloved Streets America, Melvin White, Attorney Luther Wright and Jacksonville icons, Dr. Nathaniel Glover and Dr. Johnetta Cole.
“I'm hoping that it will create more foot soldiers as we give them the tools that they need in order to understand what it takes to go out there and build these relationships and develop these collaborative opportunities with other organizations,” Hodo said. “That's what I'm hoping to do as well as to light the fire under those already foot soldiers that we have. I am one of them. Actively engaged in the community and will do anything I can to ensure an equitable outcome for everyone.”
To register visit the RHR Conference website.
The free event is hosted by the Jacksonville Urban League Center for Advocacy & Social Justice, All Things Diverse, OneJax, 904WARD and the A. Phillip Randolph Institute for Law, Race, Social Justice and Economic Policy at Edward Waters University.