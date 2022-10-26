Virtual Racial Healing & Reconciliation Conference to begin in Jacksonville

The theme for the event this year is The Blueprint for a Beloved Community. Organizer, Dr. Tammy Hodo, President of All things Diverse says within the beloved community there's no hate or hunger. During Thursday’s conference speakers will lead conversations about the law, infrastructure, education and healthcare access. They'll share actual steps to create a "Beloved Community."

“I'm hoping that it will create more foot soldiers as we give them the tools that they need in order to understand what it takes to go out there and build these relationships and develop these collaborative opportunities with other organizations,” Hodo said. “That's what I'm hoping to do as well as to light the fire under those already foot soldiers that we have. I am one of them. Actively engaged in the community and will do anything I can to ensure an equitable outcome for everyone.”