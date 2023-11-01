Vintage Jaguars gear dating back to 1995 at Jacksonville estate sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars winning streak is a new thing, but the fandom goes way back.
“You got to be careful because I don’t know how long this has been here…” said Debra Rivas.
She let me into a home off San Pablo Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard. Rivas runs an estate sale company.
“Vintage is awesome. Vintage is history," she said.
She hit the vintage jackpot at this home. She runs Flamboyance Estate Sales and on Thursday, all this original Jags memorabilia going back to their inaugural year will be on sale.
“This is a part of history. It’s a part of Jags history," Rivas said. "That’s what our company does. It preserves a lot by sharing, repurposing. Someone else had it and now you’ll have it and maybe keep it.”
But you’ll have to get your hands on it first. The collection includes 1995 season tickets and vintage shirts. She is expecting a line down the block.
She says the woman who owned the house kept these items pristine. Shirts were signed and wrapped in plastic. Cups were packed in boxes with styrofoam.
She along with her family, who work with her, are organizing an entire room full of Jaguars gear for the estate sale which couldn't have come at a better time for the team.
Rivas says cash and card are accepted at the sale. The house is located at 13880 Ibis Point Boulevard. The estate sale runs from Thursday, January 12 to Saturday the 14th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.