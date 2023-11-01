Vintage Jaguars gear dating back to 1995 at Jacksonville estate sale

The estate sale begins on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars winning streak is a new thing, but the fandom goes way back.

“You got to be careful because I don’t know how long this has been here…” said Debra Rivas.

She let me into a home off San Pablo Boulevard and Atlantic Boulevard. Rivas runs an estate sale company.

“Vintage is awesome. Vintage is history," she said.

She hit the vintage jackpot at this home. She runs Flamboyance Estate Sales and on Thursday, all this original Jags memorabilia going back to their inaugural year will be on sale.

“This is a part of history. It’s a part of Jags history," Rivas said. "That’s what our company does. It preserves a lot by sharing, repurposing. Someone else had it and now you’ll have it and maybe keep it.”

But you’ll have to get your hands on it first. The collection includes 1995 season tickets and vintage shirts. She is expecting a line down the block.

She says the woman who owned the house kept these items pristine. Shirts were signed and wrapped in plastic. Cups were packed in boxes with styrofoam.

Here’s another peek at more vintage @Jaguars gear (some dating back to 1995) for sale starting tomorrow at a #Jacksonville estate sale! pic.twitter.com/UyIlj9SHhF — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) January 11, 2023

She along with her family, who work with her, are organizing an entire room full of Jaguars gear for the estate sale which couldn't have come at a better time for the team.