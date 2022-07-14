VERIFY: Can landlords refuse to accept your Our Florida rental assistance?

Even if you're approved for rental assistance, you may still face eviction.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You could get approved for government rental assistance help, but what is your landlord legally required to do with it?

We told you about a local woman whose rent was supposed to be paid through the Our Florida rental assistance program, but the landlord was seemingly not finding her payments. It got people talking online.

One woman posting about still being forced out of her home despite getting approved for payment.

Viewer Adeara Carter commented on Facebook saying “it’s ridiculous. Our Florida sent me a text messages saying that I received a check and I never did. I’ve been waiting since April. Now I have to find a place for me and my 5- year old daughter.”

“Of course, until the landlord cooperates and the application is fully approved, checks in the mail, it is not really helpful," said housing defense attorney James Tyer.

QUESTION: People are saying they’re waiting months to receive their payment, but even if they got the check, does the landlord have to accept your Our Florida payment?

SOURCE: Housing defense attorney with Jacksonville Area Legal Aid James Tyer

ANSWER: No, landlords do not have to accept Our Florida payments and you can still be evicted even if approved for the program.

“Landlords are not required to accept rent from anyone other than the tenant," Tyer explained. "Not only that, but of course they have to go through this process and landlords are not required to go through the full application process on behalf of the tenant.”

Tyer says landlords may not want to deal with the layers of paperwork or they may not want to deal with the tenant.

Even if you get approved for help it doesn’t mean it’s actually going to help you.

