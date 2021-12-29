VERIFY: The 'most wonderful time of the year' is the most dangerous for your heart

We don't mean emotionally. Holiday heart syndrome is a real thing and can be very dangerous for people as young as 30.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The time between Thanksgiving to New Years Day feels like the most exciting part of the year. There are holiday parties, traveling and lots of food!

But, along with all that revelry, there is also plenty of stress, as well as unhealthy choices that can put your heart at risk.

THE QUESTION

Is the holiday season the most dangerous time of year for your heart?

THE SOURCES

Dr. Samer Garas, an interventional cardiologist at Ascension St. Vincent's

The American Heart Association

The National Institutes of Health

THE ANSWER

Yes, the holidays are the most dangerous time for your heart.

WHAT WE FOUND

Garas says they call it holiday heart syndrome. It sounds like a romantic comedy, but it’s nothing to take lightly. Although, it is preventable and reversible.

Garas says people age 30 to 50 can get holiday heart. If you drink a little too much and then feel your heart flutter, you may be experiencing it.

Holiday heart is atrial fibrillation brought on by excessive drinking, eating, salt consumption, change of routine, change of exercise and/or travel.

“This time of year, Thanksgiving to the end of the year, people kind of put their health on the back burner," Garas said. "They want to do the other things first, but it is always important you see care when you have a problem.”

According to research published by the American Heart Association, more cardiac deaths occur during the Christmas to New Year's holiday week than any other time of the year.

Anxiety can also be a factor. If you need an excuse to avoid those tense family gatherings, here’s one:

"There could be some anxiety at the dinner table and so forth, so you certainly have to be careful and avoid situations that can lead to excess anxiety," Garas warned.