Members of the Police Athletic League (PAL) in Jacksonville arrived at their facility Friday to find a racial slur, curse words and obscene image spray-painted on one of their buses.

"I was sad you know because we're a kid's based organization and everything we do is for the kids,” said PAL Fleet and Safety Compliance Manager Ron Robinson.

Robinson spent Friday morning scrubbing the bus, trying to erase the vile words and picture off of the bus.

“All these vehicles are for the kids," he said. "So when you do this to one of our vehicles, you do it to the kids, you know?”

PAL helps kids in the city stay out of trouble by getting them involved in sports and other programs. It also works to build positive relationships between children and police officers.

No one wanted any of them to come by and see what was on that bus.

“Absolutely," Robinson said. "That’s why we responded to it so fast.”

The bus is also parked just outside of a park.

“There [are] kids who come to this park and they play, they definitely don’t need to see this," Robinson said.

Fortunately, he knew exactly how to get the paint off quickly.

Unfortunately for the culprit, the images weren’t the only thing they left behind. It appeared whoever is responsible for the vandalism, forgot to take the spray paint can with them. It was sitting in the grass beside the bus.

Robinson says it’ll be given to police to try and determine who is responsible.

PAL executive director Mary Bishop says she's glad they caught the vandalism before any kids saw it and that this will not stop their mission.