USS Orleck opening to the public

Volunteers and veterans have been restoring the ship since March. It is finally ready to be opened to the public.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After months of preparation and restoring one of the most decorated war ships, you can soon step on board.

The USS Orleck will finally open to the public on Wednesday, September 28. Volunteers have been working on the ship since March.

It is a landmark piece for Jacksonville Naval Museum. You'll be able to walk through the small corridors and stand next to weapons used in World War II.

You can check out the status board or tour the bridge.

The USS Orleck also has a radar scope, but some parts were removed and used as props in the Tom Hanks World War II movie 'Greyhound'.

As for location, you’ll find the USS Orleck in front of the Hyatt Riverfront in downtown Jacksonville. The ship has an agreement with the city to be there until the end of September.

Their permanent home is just down the river where the new fire museum will be, but Justin Weakland, Vice president of the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association, is hoping it’ll stay in the spot by the Main Street Bridge for another year.

"We love the idea of down there the park plan. The MOSH moved down there. The fire museum will be there," Weakland said. "Then it will be just this great area of museums and activity, but its just not there yet right? So we need a way for our visitors to get on the ship."

VyStar Credit Union members have the chance for early access on Sunday. Bring your credit or debit card for proof of membership and you can go on the USS Orleck a few days ahead of the general public.