UNF researcher discusses economic impacts of abortion access

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Economic experts are discussing the possible impacts of an end to Roe V. Wade.

One researcher who has published research on the economic impact of abortion access on women's lives is a professor of economics at the University of North Florida.

"It's really, honestly, hard to think of anything, from an economic standpoint, that's good that results from women having less access to abortion," said Madeline Zavodny.

According to the CDC, The Lancet medical journal and the Brookings Institute, nearly half of all pregnancies are unintended.

"What we know from a solid, large body of research, is that it makes those women more likely to become bankrupt," Zavodny said. "It reduces their education, it reduces their children's education, it makes their children more likely to grow up in poverty, it increases crime rates in areas."

Zavodny references the Turnaway Study with these findings. She says most women who have abortions are low-income, in their 20s or 30s and already have at least one child.

The Economic Policy Institute finds the cost of childcare for an infant in Florida is almost $800 a month. To this, those in support of adoption chime in. Multiple adoption agencies report adoption is free for birth mothers.