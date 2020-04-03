JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The magic of March basketball is having its opening act right here in Jacksonville, Florida with UNF making a very real push toward the NCAA tournament.

Yes, that may be a bit of a stretch at this point, considering the Ospreys still have to win the Atlantic Sun conference tournament to get a birth in the Big Dance.

However, they were regular season co-champs with Liberty and are the two-seed in the tournament.

UNF beat JU Tuesday night to move on to the conference semi-finals.

So, to fully hype up this team and get everyone on board with the madness, GMJ is having head coach Matthew Driscoll on the show Wednesday.

Driscoll has been the Osprey's head coach since 2009 and lead them to a historic 2015 run to their first-ever NCAA tournament bid.

He got them an NIT birth the following year.

This year has been their best show at repeating the greatness of the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

UNF plays number three seed Lipscomb Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the UNF Arena on campus. A win will put them in the conference championship game.

And even if you're not a UNF fan, or even a fan of basketball, you'll enjoy Driscoll's high energy and motivation this morning.

So tune in to Good Morning Jacksonville at 6:45 a.m. to check out our discussion with Coach Driscoll.