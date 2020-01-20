Cities across America are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., including right here on the first coast.

The MLK Day parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and lasts until 12:30 p.m. The route starts at TIAA Bank Field and ends at the Prime Osborn Center.

After the parade, you can head over to the Ritz Theatre and Museum. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., they will host a celebration featuring food and community vendors, live music from local musicians, choirs, dancers and poets.

The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens is hosting a celebration in partnership with the Ritz Theatre from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whatever you decide to do, be sure to bundle up!