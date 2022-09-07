UF student from Jacksonville to star on NBC's "College Bowl"

The episode airs Sept. 9 on NBC 12 at 8 p.m.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's very own, Cameron Bradfield is one of three students representing the University of Florida on NBC's "Capital One College Bowl".

The primetime game show is hosted by two-time Super Bowl Champion, Peyton Manning and his brother Cooper.

This season 16 teams will represent some of the nation's top schools in a battle of the brains, academic trivia. Capital One is giving out $1 million worth of scholarships to the student competitors for participating.

Bradfield, a pre-med student says he's a big trivia fan.

"Geography and anything health-related I’m good at and that’s kind of my specialty like anything science," Bradfield said.

Bradfield says his knowledge, combined with his teammates' made for a great match.

“Fapianey, the captain was actually good as well at health stuff and anything science related. She also knew some things about certain music that I would never have gotten," Bradfield said. "Sam was really good surprisingly at literature that none of us knew at all so he was able to help out in those areas when we had no clue what was going on.”

Of course, what would a true battle be without a great matchup? These Gators will take on the Georgia Bulldogs Friday, Sept 9 at 8 p.m.