Two people have been arrested after an attempted robbery at a liquor store in Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday morning.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Beach Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Police say two men entered the store attempting to steal merchandise when several people in the store and a security guard confronted them.
One person was struck with a bottle and the two suspects were detained till police arrived.
The identities of the two people arrested have not yet been released.