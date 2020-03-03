Two people have been arrested after an attempted robbery at a liquor store in Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. in the 10700 block of Beach Boulevard, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say two men entered the store attempting to steal merchandise when several people in the store and a security guard confronted them.

One person was struck with a bottle and the two suspects were detained till police arrived.

The identities of the two people arrested have not yet been released.