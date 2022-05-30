K9s for Warriors COO talks about the true meaning of Memorial Day

We sat down with a veteran to talk about what to say instead of "Happy Memorial Day" and who this day is really for.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — While you wake up on your day off from work or school, remember why you have this holiday. Memorial Day is often preceded by the word happy in greeting, but it isn’t a happy holiday.

Memorial Day is for those who were killed during their time in service. It also honors the veterans who died after their service, whether that be due to illness or suicide.

At K9s for Warriors, it’s a solemn reminder of their purpose.

It's a safe place for dogs and veterans like former Army Sgt. Jason Snodgrass.

“I was in the army from 1997 to 2005. I served in Iraq in the initial invasion in 2003 and came home in 2004," Snodgrass said. “I suffer from post traumatic stress like a lot of my peers and a lot of my people who have come back from Iraq. The overwhelming majority have post traumatic stress from one degree or another.”

This flame burns in #Jacksonville for the women & men who were killed in combat. Take some extra time today to remember them. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/I1q9EC9Pd1 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) May 30, 2022

Snodgrass says most veterans know someone killed in combat or who died once they returned. On Memorial Day, we take time to remember.

“Before you go to the beach, before you have your cookout, before you go sit in the pool, take a moment to think about everybody who has gone before us in service to this country," Snodgrass said.

"We are taking this time this day to observe their memory and the loss of fallen to this country.”

At K9s for Warriors, they are the preventative step keeping veterans alive.

Instead of saying "Happy Memorial Day", Snodgrass says you can say thank you for your service.

"I think I probably take less offense to it than most people do. The reality is not everyone understands what (Memorial Day) is," Snodgrass said. "I don't necessarily think it is sad that not everybody knows what it is, but I do think it is important that everyone understand it is about reflection. It is about a time to think about the people who have gone before us in service to this county."