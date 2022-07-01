Trop Rock's Female Vocalist of the Year kicks off tour in St. Augustine

Erica Sunshine Lee released her 10th album New Year's Day.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Erica Sunshine Lee is new to Jacksonville, but not to the music business.

"I've been touring the globe, about 300 shows per year since 2007," Lee said.

In November, Lee won Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year at the Trop Rock Music Awards. She released her 10th album on New Year's Day.

“This album kind of blends a little bit of beachy flavor, some classic country that I love along with a modern pop-country vibe," Lee said. " I feel like it brings in the roots of country where country has gone and a little splash of fun at the beach with a little salt.”

The country music star is kicking off her tour on Saturday in St. Augustine hoping to share her message with the First Coast.

“I’m a Christian and I do want to share a message of love and positivity to bring happiness and to bring joy to people when I play," Lee said.