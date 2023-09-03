Meet TPC Sawgrass's new executive chef & what he's serving up for the pros

The Players Championship begins at TPC Sawgrass on Thursday. The pros are eating good in the clubhouse and we got a sneak peek.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — TPC Sawgrass clubhouse becomes an exclusive venue for the pros during The Players. The new executive chef Matt Voskuil is serving up a special menu to keep them fueled.

He says he has golf to thank for his culinary career. We got a sneak peek at Thursday's lunch menu.

“This is like a dream come true!” Voskuil said.

It's his first Players and he’s serving all organic ingredients.

“We are the first tournament to be doing this for them and it’s really exciting to do this and get player feedback afterwards. See how they feel," Voskuil said.

Seared local wild caught mahi-mahi is the star of the plate.

“Right now we are searing the mahi in a little bit of organic olive oil. We are going to cook it to about medium/medium plus," Voskuil said. "While that’s cooking we are going to prepare a mixture of all the ingredients: tomato, corn, beans. The eggs add a little bit of protein.”

Dress it with chipotle lime sauce. It's then plated on a romaine lettuce leaf and topped with avocado, sunflower seeds, cheese and bacon!

“good fuel they’re not going to burn to quickly.”

It’s a full circle moment for him serving the pros he’s admired.

“When I was young, like 16 or 17 years old, there was a club that opened near my hometown that I knew that I would only ever be able to play those courses if I actually worked at the club,' he said. "So I went and figured out how to get a job in that kitchen. It was there that I first worked with European trained chefs and learned about fine dining and all the exciting things you can do with food and it really changed my mind.”

He said after that he talked his parents into letting him go to culinary school. 30 plus years later, he's creating food for the best golfers in the world.