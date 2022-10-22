Timber Farm brings the terror to Good Morning Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Terror on the Timber Farm takes a new twist on a haunted house with 4 haunted trails. Dawn Grant of Amelia Shotgun Sports visited GMJ Saturday morning to describe the activities that guests can experience when they venture into Terror on the Timber Farms.
There are only 3 dates left (October 22nd, October 28th and October 29th) and tickets can be purchased on their website
All ticket holders will also get a shotgun shot at a neon clay target that flies under black lights.
There is a special coupon code for First Coast News viewers, use “SHOTGUN3OFF” to get $3 off your ticket.