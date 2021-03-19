Thousands petition for memorial at graduation for Lilly Davis, who would've graduated this year

Lilly Davis was a freshman at Camden County High School when she died. She would've graduated this year.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Major milestones in life will often get you thinking about the loved ones who are no longer here with us.

Graduation is right around the corner and Camden County High School students are thinking about their former classmate Lilly Davis.

She died by suicide in 2017 and would’ve graduated this year. Her friend and classmate Sara Volstorff created a petition online to have a memorial for Lilly at graduation.

The petition is asking that a chair be left empty for her with a cap and gown, some flowers, and a photo on top and that her name be put in the program.

Since the petition started a week ago, it has more than 4,000 signatures.

“It means a lot and it means a lot from her mom," Volstorff said. "She really really wants this.”

Two signatures are from Lilly’s mom Elizabeth Davis and sister Shelby Davis. Her mom wrote “I’m Lilly’s Mom and this is so important to her dad and I hope we can get as many signatures as possible.”

Since the petition, the district confirms to First Coast News that they will be providing a chair for Lilly at graduation along with a flower, cap and gown, and small photo. She will also have her name in the program.

Her mom sent First Coast News photos of her daughter. She says she hopes the school will do the same for other students who have died.

The Camden County School District sent a statement saying:

"Our hearts go out to Lily’s family and friends as we approach what would have been her high school graduation as a member of the class of 2021. The school has been in contact with the family, and they are extremely pleased with the protocol that has been in place at our high school for years when we are faced with a member of the graduating class passing away.

As we have done in the past, we will recognize the students in our graduation program and also, have a special chair with a cap and gown, class flower and a small picture in memory of the students. Normally, this is a very private matter handled between the school and the families affected; however, several students circumvented the process of addressing the school before making their requests public.

Hence, the school had to address this with the family prematurely. Again, we value all of our students here at CCHS and make sure all are recognized and honored as they deserve."

Volstorff says she was not going to be quiet when her friend no longer has a voice.

“(Lilly) would’ve wanted this for anyone else. If she were here, and this happened to someone else, she would’ve fought for it," Volstorff said. "I know because she was really that caring person.”

Volstorff explained that she did get some pushback from one staff member at her school, but we were able to break the news to her that her friend would be honored in the way thousands wanted.

Lilly's mom said in a message "I just hope that even if it wasn’t a tradition of the schools as they claim, that it will be in the future. I want my child to be represented at graduation but I would want the same for any parent or guardian who lost their child."

Camden County High School graduation is set for May 21. While it may be too late, Lilly’s family can see that more than 4,000 people – which is more than than the school population – will be thinking of Lilly on that day.

If you are ever having thoughts of suicide or know someone else who needs help, call 800-273-8255 any time of day.