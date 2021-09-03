THE PLAYERS Military Appreciation Day brings attention to issue of veteran suicide

The Players is matching up to 250,000 dollars in donations to military organizations, but there is another way you can help without any monetary requirement.

By 4 a.m., more than $65,000 was already raised. To take part in the Match4Military campaign, donate here.

You don't need cash to help our military community. The Players chose The Fire Watch as the charity of the day.

The goal today is to mix the affluence of The Players with the awareness of veteran suicide. It’s not an easy topic to tackle, but that’s where The Fire Watch has stepped in.

About 18 veterans commit suicide every day – according to 2018 data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Fire Watch is a Jacksonville-based organization covering all of North Florida working to prevent veteran suicide.

They train the community, civilians and military members, on how to identify a veteran in crisis. The program is called Watch Standers and it's free.

In the same amount of time you can walk three holes on a golf course, you can go through the training to become a Watch Stander.

“We are hoping our numbers in crease considerably because the more watch standers we have out there looking out for veterans, the more we can prevent veteran suicide," said Nick Howland, the founder.

He is a veteran himself. Having started the organization about 15 months ago, he says it’s a big deal to have The Player’s backing them up on their mission.

They currently have about 500 watch standers trained and that includes employees at the PGA tour.

Howland's end of year goal is 3,000.

“A veteran is someone who has written a blank check up to and including their lives for our country, for our community,' Howland said. "The least our community can do is protect them.”

Learn more and sign up at Thefirewatch.org to become a watch stander. In 45 minutes, you’ll be trained on how to help a veteran in crisis. If 50 people or 50 percent of people at your place of employment do the training, the The Fire Watch will deem you a veteran safe space.

“We are losing veterans at a rate of 1.5 times that of civilians," Howland explained. "We have lost more than 6000 veterans a year since 2005 and even though the VA keeps putting more money in mental health funding, the rates continue to rise, so the answer – we believe at The Fire Watch – is prevention.”