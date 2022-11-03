Wet weather? No problem. THE PLAYERS course can handle the rain

The Players' Executive Director Jared Rice tells First Coast News they are ready for any scenario.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The first day of THE PLAYERS tournament was full of rain delays, as expected.

Even more expected for Day 2 of Round 1.

Golf fans want to know, will the tournament go into Monday due to rain delays?

Play was delayed around 11 a.m. and didn't resume until around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“Some things we can’t control is the weather, but one thing we can control is how we communicate to fans,' Rice said. " Which again we need some patience over the next couple of days."

He says the first priority is safety.

"Understand there’s not only lightning, which we are going to prioritize and ensure that our players and fans are not in harms way. That’s what is going to motivate us period," Rice said.

Rice says the golf course was made for drainage. He says players told him it's in the best condition they've ever seen.

"We need some patience over the next couple of days," says Executive Director of The Players Jared Rice. He says priorities are:

1. You & the players' safety

2. The course & it's playability



That's how they determine when to pause or restart play. More on rain on the way today. pic.twitter.com/BCfiZsQKBS — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) March 11, 2022

Rice says after your safety, they make sure the course is okay to return to before they can start playing again.

"We are going to look at the conditions of the golf course, it’s playability, if there has been any damage or if anything is unsafe. So that’s why in terms of a start and restart there takes a little but of tie and transition from a stoppage of play and restarting play," he explained.