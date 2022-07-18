The Local-St. Augustine named best roadside motel in America

The 1940's motel was renovated last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Just one year into business, Adam and Leila Bedoain's The Local-St. Augustine was named Best Roadside Motel in the 2022 USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contents.

“The local community of St. Augustine has just been amazing we’ve gotten so much recognition so much support," Leila said.

The couple took over the motel last year, renovating and revamping the 1940's building bringing back a retro Florida vibe.

“We just rolled into what the building was giving us and just added some touches to make it relatable and we’re amazing actually that so many people have embraced it the way we hoped they would," Adam said.

The motel is totally digital, using cellphones for bookings, check-in, key cards, recommendations, you name it. Adam says they also use the power of social media to help advertise.

" We didn’t want people to go on booking dot com or other sites to try and find us. We wanted to be the social buzz and someone sharing our pictures on Instagram or other social media to find us that was our goal," Adam said.

“We’re not attached to a brand we get to do whatever we want I think that authenticity of what we’re doing shows and that’s why people are gravitating towards it," Leila said.