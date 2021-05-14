The Hungry Owl Food Truck: Thai street food you won't find just anywhere

The Hungry Owl serves Thai street food specialties that you may not find anywhere else.

If you haven't made it to Thailand yet, good news: you can save on that plane ticket!

Two hungry cooks in Jacksonville are bringing Thai street food to you on the Hungry Owl Food Truck.

Get ready to catch the Hungry Owl around the First Coast. They post where they'll be weekly on their Facebook and Instagram.

"I'm from Indonesia," said co-owner Reda Tahiri. "Nipa is from Thailand."

"So we mix both," added co-owner Nipa Premsuk.

"Two flavors," said Tahiri.

"We want to be different than most Thai or Asian restaurants, said Tahiri. "There's definitely a lot of street food out there that hasn't been brought out here yet or people are not aware of it. We feel like that's our part to share."

Tahiri and Premsuk made some best sellers for First Coast Foodies.

"We're gonna make two items today that is our favorite," said Tahiri. "We sell hundreds of these a week and we still, we would still be able to eat it. We don't get tired of it!"

Tahiri made pad ka prao gai and Premsuk made papaya salad.

"Pad ka prao is ground chicken and it's ground in house. We use special basil for that. It's called, I call it ka prao basil. Nipa calls it holy basil. Ground chili, ground garlic, fish sauce, oyster sauce."

"For papaya salad it's a lot more," said Premsuk. "Same thing, we ground chili and garlic first, palm sugar, little dried shrimp, roasted peanuts."

"We also roast our peanuts in the truck," added Tahiri.

Hungry Owl is a chance to eat something you've never had before, but you'll definitely have again.

Check out in the video what their truck used to look like because they weren't always driving in style. They renovated it themselves. But even when their truck wasn't as pretty it didn't matter. The hungry customers kept coming.