First shelter dog in the White House shines light on animals in need of adoption

President-elect Joe Biden's dog Major will be the first shelter dog in the White House.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Dogs are making a comeback in the White House. President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs Champ and Major will live on Pennsylvania Avenue and Major is making some headlines as the first shelter dog in the White House.

He's helping shine a major light on animal shelters which is always a good thing for the Jacksonville Humane Society, says Lindsay Layendecker. She's the assistant development director at The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS).

It's a temporary home for about 9,000 dogs and cats every year.

“The biggest thing people think is that they are in the shelter because something is wrong with them and that’s not true," Layendecker says.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month. She introduces us to some of her favorites who are in need of a home. Layendecker says some of the senior dogs may look rough around the edges, but they just need some love.

Look at this good old boy! A new light is shining on shelter animals as @JoeBiden's dog Major is preparing to be the first shelter dog in the White House. Now that's what I call making moves. Let's make moves and find these old puppers at @jaxhumane a home! pic.twitter.com/fHERUE8VeU — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) November 19, 2020

“Senior dogs are amazing. First of all, they love to take naps like me," Layendecker said. "So there is nothing wrong with a pet who naps.”

Older dogs are often house trained already, too! “The great thing about adopting a shelter pet, particularly an adult pet, is we know about them," she said. "We can assess their personalities.”

Every animal has their own unique story about why they’re at the shelter. Once they get to JHS, the animals are examined.

Layendecker says they will walk you through the adoption process and any behavioral needs once your fluffy friend comes home.

The shelter recently had free adoptions for Veterans Day and Layendecker says 124 animals were adopted.