The Buzz: Yes, the squirrel is alive. It's just 'splooting'

If you see a squirrel sprawled out on the ground, no need to panic – it’s just trying to keep cool.

Here’s the Buzz: People online are capturing squirrels laying spread-eagle. If you’re a pet owner, this may be a familiar scene during hot summer days.

There's actually a word for it. It’s called splooting, which is when an animal is overheated so it lays flat on its belly and spreads its paws out to cool down. Because squirrels can’t sweat or pant, this is its best option to stay cool.

The term “splooting” is also known as “pancaking,” according to a Facebook post from The University of Texas at Austin.

Wildlife experts say if you see a squirrel in this position, don't worry, it will be just fine, according to Yahoo News. But, if you'd like to help the squirrels stay cool, experts recommend leaving plate-like dishes with water placed near the base of trees.

Cinnamon Toast...dust?

Nothing compares to a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch in the morning time, right? Well now you can add that flavor to your toast, ice cream and just about anything else you want.

Here’s the Buzz: B&G Foods has announced plans to release the popular cereal flavor as a seasoning in the near future, according to People.

The Cinnadust Seasoning Blend combines cinnamon, vanilla, sugar and graham crackers into a shake-on powder.

It will soon be sold online and exclusively at Sam's Club. It’s expected to hit store shelves early next year.

First fully transparent mask

The Food and Drug Administration has given a thumbs up for the world's first fully transparent surgical mask, which could be a game-changer.

Here's the Buzz: Traditional surgical masks block the mouth which can impede effective communication.