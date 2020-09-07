The Buzz: Company testing app that lets sports fans cheer from home

Users would tap a button to cheer, applaud and chant. The audio would be piped into a stadium's speaker system.

Imagine being heard inside an empty stadium while cheering on your favorite sports team from your couch. Sounds too good to be true, right?

In this new age of social distancing, that could soon become reality as Yamaha tests a new app that would allow virtual cheers into stadiums.



Here’s the Buzz: The remote technology would be for those who can’t attend a sporting event but would like to send their support from afar.



Users of the app would tap a button to cheer, applaud and chant. The audio would be hooked into a stadium's speaker system.

Yamaha is testing this remote fan feature with multiple soccer clubs and baseball clubs in Japan, according to CNBC.

The instrument maker even claims that teams’ winning percentages have increased as a result of the noise.

Sports fans, we’d love to hear your thoughts about this new technology. Use #GMJ and chime in!

Don’t be surprised if your Facebook ads start looking a little repetitive. This comes after a meeting with civil rights groups, who put together a boycott of over 900 advertisers did not go well for the social media company.

Here’s the Buzz: Leaders of the coalition say Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerburg and other top company officials showed up and gave them nothing but the same old song and dance.



Boycott leaders are asking for the social media giant to remove public and private hate groups and to ban false political ads.



Doctors warn of Vitamin D deficiency



The Florida heat is no joking matter, but doctors say now is the perfect time to suck up the sun since a lot of people have a Vitamin D deficiency, from staying indoors during lockdown.

Here’s the Buzz: Doctors recommend picking up a Vitamin D supplement the next time you're at the store.