The Buzz: Why teens should avoid TikTok 'Benadryl challenge'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the latest viral trends on the video-sharing app TikTok has turned deadly.

Teens are partaking in the Benadryl challenge and heath officials are urging parents to speak with their children to avoid future incidents.

The challenge became popular over the summer as teens would record themselves taking multiple tablets with an energy drink to get high and hallucinate, according to Newsweek.

Health officials say the dose that can cause hallucination is potentially life-threatening and could also cause a heart attack or seizure. In May, three teens were hospitalized for taking on this challenge.

Is it time for a Chadwick Boseman Disney ride?

Just days after the death of Chadwick Boseman, a tweet is gaining a lot of support for calling on Disney to create a ride or themed land in his honor.

"The View" co-host, Whoopi Goldberg asked Disney through a tweet to consider a new ride to celebrate his life. "Dear people in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and World we don't really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda," Goldberg said, referring to the fictional nation Wakanda where the "Black Panther" film takes place.

Although Disney has not responded, the tweet is receiving much support online. Boseman died Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Dear People in charge of building NEW experiences Disney Land and World we don't really need another Frozen land BUT what we could use is Wakonda, please Disneyworld Disneyland PLEASE build in Chadwick Boseman's name WAKONDA — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 31, 2020

Olympic flame on public display

The Olympic flame is now on display to the public. It arrived in Japan from Greece in March, but has remained hidden during the pandemic.

The games have been rescheduled for next summer. However, a recent poll of 13,000 Japanese companies by Tokyo Shoko Research revealed more than half want the games postponed again, or canceled entirely.