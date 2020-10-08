The Buzz: Wearing a mask? Dentists warn of new oral hygiene issue

Breathing through a mask can make your mouth dry, which builds up bacteria according to dentists. But, there's an easy fix.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With most people wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, dentists are seeing more cases of ‘mask mouth’ – a new oral hygiene issue.

Here’s the Buzz: Breathing through a mask can make your mouth dry, which builds up bacteria and dentists say it can cause all kinds of dental problems, .

Dr. Rob Ramondi, a dentist and co-founder of One Manhattan Dental told the NY Post that mask mouth is causing decaying teeth, receding gum lines and seriously sour breath.

“We’re seeing inflammation in people’s gums that have been healthy forever, and cavities in people who have never had them before,” Romondi said.

But there’s an easy fix. Dentists say increasing your water intake and staying hydrated will help you avoid mask mouth.

DashMart coming soon



DoorDash is giving people another reason to never leave the house. the delivery service is launching DashMart, an online convenience store.

Here’s the Buzz: Users will be able to purchase snacks, groceries and other food products from partner restaurants.

Dashmart is available in eight U.S. cities: Chicago; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Minneapolis; Phoenix; Redwood City, Calif.; and Salt Lake City, but the company says it plans to expand to more locations.

Monday Motivation

Lawrence Prescott, 81, made history as Georgia Gwinnett College's oldest graduate Saturday.

Here’s the Buzz: He's been working hard, for more than a decade to get his degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Management Information Systems.

After a career in the U.S. Army National Guard and in food service, Prescott says he chose to attend college because he believes learning is a life-long experience.

This serves as a simple reminder that is never too late to go to school.