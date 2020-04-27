The Buzz: Companies launch 'neighbors-helping-neighbors' program amid COVID-19 pandemic

You can coordinate the pickup and delivery of groceries, medications and other essentials with a neighbor who is already planning a trip to Walmart.

Walmart is teaming up with the folks at Nextdoor to launch the 'neighbors-helping-neighbors" program.

Here’s the Buzz: Nextdoor members can request assistance or offer to help someone in their community.

You can coordinate the pickup and delivery of groceries, medications and other essentials with a neighbor who is already planning a trip to Walmart, contact-free.

The 'neighbors helping neighbors' initiative follows recent moves by the company to make shopping services more convenient for its customers, like Walmart Pay and its contactless pickup and delivery services.

Nextdoor members can click on the ‘Groups’ tab through the app to see the nearest Walmart locations. Members will then be prompted to share a message indicating if they will need help or offer help to the group.

In the last month or so, Nextdoor says it has seen a jump in people joining groups to lend a helping hand with the elderly and vulnerable population.

Free rides for domestic abuse victims

Uber is offering free rides and food to women dealing with domestic abuse while so many cities are under safer at home orders.

Here’s the Buzz: The ride share giant is donating 50,000 free rides to domestic violence organizations to help victims find shelter.

This move comes at a time when domestic violence cases are surging nationwide.

Experts say victims may have a harder time escaping with limited public transportation and money is tight.

Facebook Messenger Rooms

Facebook is getting into the video conference business launching a new feature called Messenger Rooms.

Here’s the Buzz: It allows users to host video calls of up to 50 people.