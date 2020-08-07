The Buzz: U.S. government leaders look to ban TikTok

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is planning to ban that app and other Chinese social media apps.

Tik-Tok has become home of viral moments and funny dances. But could the popular social media app become a thing of the past?

Here is the Buzz: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is planning to ban that app and other Chinese social media apps.



Pompeo made the announcement in an interview with Fox News Monday.

His comments come amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China and as scrutiny on Tik-Tok and Chinese technology firms continues to grow.



Walmart+ to launch this month

Amazon Prime may have some competition really soon. Walmart is launching a new membership program, Walmart+ this month.

Here's the Buzz: It gives subscribers same-day delivery of groceries early access to product deals and other merchandise. Plus, discounts on fuel at Walmart gas stations.



Reports suggest there is a $98 annual membership fee.



Did someone say $1 milkshakes?

Nothing says summer cool down like a sweet treat. Burger King is now serving $1 mini-milkshakes.



Here’s the Buzz: The low-calorie desert comes in three flavors: chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.



The limited-time offer is available at participating locations on the First Coast.

Millions lost to COVID-19 fraud

The Federal Trade Commission says Americans have lost $77 million due to COVID-19 fraud.

Here’s the Buzz: Experts say fraud is typically under-reported by consumers, so the real tally is likely much higher.

Scammers have reportedly targeted federal relief money such as stimulus checks and unemployment benefits, among other things.