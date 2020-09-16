The Buzz: Uber will offer discounted rides to polls on Election Day

In 2016, nearly 15 million people said they were registered, but couldn't vote because they didn't have a way to get to the polls.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Uber is offering discounted rides to voting polls on Election Day for users wondering how they’ll cast their ballot.



The ride share company announced Tuesday in a blog post that it will give you a promo code, if you register to vote through the Uber app. You can also find information about your polling station through the app.

Registering to vote takes less than two minutes to complete online. The deadline to register for the November election is Oct. 5.

Voice 2 Vote: How to register to vote in less than two minutes ⁦@FCN2go⁩ https://t.co/njXy06W4NY — Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) September 7, 2020

YouTube Takes



Social media gurus now have another platform to create videos. YouTube is launching what some are deeming a “TikTok killer."

Here’s the Buzz: The Google-owned company's product is called YouTube Shorts. It operates much like TikTok giving you the ability to easily shoot and upload video clips from mobile devices.