The Buzz: Tik Tok apologizes for removing #BlackLivesMatter posts

TikTok is apologizing after claims the social media service blocked posts featuring hashtags related to the death of George Floyd.



Here’s the Buzz: The social media giant says it was a technical glitch, making it temporarily appear as if posts with the hashtags #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd received no views.



The platform said it was dealing with a display issue, and videos featuring those tags received more than 2 billion views.

TikTok says it will do more to promote diversity on its platform.

Graffiti artists creates George Floyd mural

A tunnel popular with graffiti artists and taggers now boasts a pretty incredible tribute to George Floyd.

Here’s the Buzz: The latest mural is a portrait of George Floyd and it’s been drawing a lot of attention this week.

The tunnel has become an art gallery for local taggers and graffiti artists, but because the "gallery" has no moderator or organizing authority, there's no telling how long this mural will remain. For now it's being called "Justice for Big Floyd."



Gas prices on the rise

If you've been on the roads lately, you may have noticed, gas prices are back on the rise.

Here's the Buzz: The price jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increase as stay-at-home orders are lifted nationwide.



The current average price is still 88-cents less than it was this time a year ago. The highest average price is in Honolulu, Hawaii where gas is $3.10.

The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



Pizza for $3.99

Little Caesars is showing its customers some appreciation.

Here's the Buzz: The chain is offering a large pepperoni or cheese pizza for $3.99.

The company says its doing this to recognize its many customers who donated pizza to front-line health care workers during the pandemic.

The hot-n-ready deal is available for one week, only when you order online for pickup or delivery.

Return to work bonus

Could the extra 600 dollars a week in unemployment turn into a return to work bonus?



Here’s the Buzz: The supplemental money was part of the cares act, set to expire at the end of July.

Democrats want to extend it, while Republicans appear determined to block an extension.

But one idea floating around Capitol Hill is to turn that payment into a one-time return to work bonus.