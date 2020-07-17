The Buzz: Target creates badge to highlight Black-owned brands on its website

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to gain traction, some might say this feature came right on time.

Target is receiving praise online after adding a badge to help consumers identify and support Black-owned brands on its website and app.

Here’s the Buzz: The national retailer posted to Instagram weeks ago, saying it would be sharing Black-owned or founded brands on its page.

It’s now added a new badge which is a brown circle and five hearts, that resemble different colors. The Black-owned badge can be seen in the ‘At A Glance’ section on Target’s app and website.

Increase in kitchen fires amid pandemic

Lockdown has inspired lots of us to start cooking more, but a new report suggests we're actually not that great at it.



Here’s the Buzz: The American Red Cross says amid the pandemic, there's been an increase in kitchen fires. More than half started on the stove.

Officials say this is probably because there are more inexperienced cooks trying new recipes. Experts recommend keeping your fire extinguisher handy if you plan to experiment in the kitchen.



Pandemic affecting sleep

Thanks to COVID-19, most people’s sleep is ruined. The pandemic has many Americans saying they're more tired than they've ever been before.

Here’s the Buzz: A recent survey shows six in 10 people say the virus has ruined their sleep routine for good.

Nearly half of respondents admit to getting out of bed only 10 minutes before working remotely.