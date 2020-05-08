The Buzz: Southwest Airlines scales back on cleaning to ensure flights arrive on time

The airline will limit cleaning in-between flights to prevent keeping the plane on the ground longer than scheduled.

As more people start traveling again, one popular airline is receiving criticism for cutting back on its sanitation process.

Here’s the Buzz: Southwest Airlines is scaling back cleaning procedures in between flights to prevent keeping the plane on the ground longer than scheduled, Bloomberg reports.

Tray tables and bathrooms will be cleaned because they're labeled "high-touch areas" but the crew will no longer wipe and sanitize armrests and seat belts – you’ll have to do that on your own.

Samsung Air Dresser to dry clean at home

Dry cleaning your clothes at home – sounds convenient, right? That could soon become a reality as Samsung launches a new home gadget.

Here’s the Buzz: The tech giant is launching the Air Dresser, an at-home dry cleaning machine that fits in your closet and works in minutes.

Experts question whether the Air Dresser will sale, with a $1,049 price tag and with many working from home and mostly wearing relaxed clothing.

Principal goes viral for 'Can't Touch This' video

‘Can’t Touch This’ – those are the words of MC Hammer’s popular song that has now become an anthem as students prepare to return to school during a pandemic.