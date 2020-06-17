The Buzz: Score free AirPods with this back-to-school promotion

Apple's 2020 back-to-school promo is back and better than ever.

Although the school year just ended for many on the First Coast, some families are preparing for another round of online learning.

Apple has a new deal that students wouldn’t want to miss.

Here’s the Buzz: If you buy a new iPad or Mac, Apple is giving students and teachers a free pair of Air Pods, on top of its usual 10% education discount.

The iPad Air and MacBook Air are the entry point for the deal. But, you will still get the Airpods by purchasing more expensive items like the MacBook Pro, of any size or either size of the 2020 iPad Pro.

The MacBook Air was named one of the best laptops you can buy, by USA Today. With an upgraded keyboard, top of the line processor and affordable point, many rant and rave about the product.

The deal lasts through September 29.

DoorDash & CVS partner

DoorDash is no longer just for your favorite restaurant takeout. The service has partnered with CVS Pharmacy, to deliver non-prescription household essentials.



Here's the Buzz: Shampoo, hair accessories, makeup, nail care, non-perishable and perishable grocery staples, household essentials and over-the-counter medicines are among the three thousand products available for delivery.



No time slot or pre-scheduling is required to use the service.





Technology to maintain social distance

Amazon is rolling out new technology to help employees maintain social distance.

Here’s the Buzz: The camera systems, which amazon calls "distance assistants," provide employees with real-time feedback on social distancing as they walk through a warehouse.



As employees walk past the camera, they get a green or red circle, indicating whether they're maintaining proper distance.

Amazon plans to make the technology available to everyone. Some businesses are looking into implementing the system.