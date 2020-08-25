The Buzz: Scientists develop breathalyzer for COVID-19 testing

The device would scan a patient's breath for the novel coronavirus instead of alcohol.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At the start of the pandemic, many feared being tested for COVID-19 – not only for the possible results, but also because of the nasopharyngeal swabs that many deemed uncomfortable.

That could all change soon as scientists work towards a coronavirus breathalyzer.

Here’s the Buzz: The device would scan a patient's breath for the virus instead of alcohol.

The breathalyzer is still being tested but can currently give results with more than 80 percent accuracy, according to recent research from Science Daily.

The tool would take about 30 minutes for results, and some believe it would help restore a sense of normality during the pandemic and would likely be available nationwide.



Do masks make us more attractive?



This may shock you, but your face mask could be serving multiple purposes. Not only is it fighting the spread of COVID-19, but a recent survey reveals it could score you a few points in the process.



Here’s the Buzz: People ranked faces wearing masks as more attractive. In fact, faces that were previously considered unattractive saw their rating improve by 40%.

Researchers think it’s because masks make your face appear more symmetrical by blocking the view of certain features, according to VICE.

What are your thoughts about this survey? Do you think masks make us look better? Chime in using #GMJ!

"Quar-Horror" becoming popular amid pandemic

What have you been watching while in quarantine? Surprisingly, a lot of people have been loving horror movies amid the pandemic and there’s a good reason for it.

Here’s the Buzz: Experts say we gravitate towards entertainment that reflects or helps us work through our feelings, a study says.

Turns out, COVID-19 even inspired a new sub genre of horror — “Quar-Horror,” which combines quarantine and horror films.