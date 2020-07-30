The Buzz: Regal Cinemas to reopen August 21

They're will be safety guidelines in place to prevent spread of COVID-19, including no refills on sodas or popcorn.

If you've had enough of watching movies on the couch, Regal Cinemas fans have a reason to get excited.

Here’s the Buzz: The company announced it will reopen its doors starting August 21.

The theater says it will also use contactless payments and moviegoers will be able to purchase tickets in advance on its app.

Also, all will be required to wear a mask in the lobby, but not while you sit and watch a movie.

25% of cars more than a decade old

Whenever you’re out on the roads, 1 in 4 cars and trucks you pass are at least 16 years old, according to new analysis of what Americans are driving.

Here’s the Buzz: IHS Markit, which tracks vehicle registrations in every state, says the large number of cars and trucks older than 2005, is one reason the average age of vehicles in the U.S. has climbed to an all-time high of 11.9 years.

Resort bubbles for vacation

Here's something that may make you want to socially distance forever. Hawaii is considering creating ‘resort bubbles’ for people to quarantine while enjoying the island.

Here’s the Buzz: Tourists would be allowed to stay at the resort and travel within a specific range marked off by geo-fences.