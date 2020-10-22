The Buzz: Reese's Halloween door could come to your neighborhood and deliver free candy

The candy maker created a trick-or-treat door designed to roll through neighborhoods to dispense chocolate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kids on the First Coast are likely counting down the days until Halloween. But, if you're a parent who is still concerned about going door-to-door to trick-or-treat amid the pandemic, Reese’s hands-free option could ease your worries.

Here’s the Buzz: The candy maker created a trick-or-treat door designed to roll through neighborhoods to dispense chocolate.

It’s a 9-foot robot, controlled by a remote that announces its presence with smoke, lights and a spooky soundtrack.

When you say the magic phrase “trick or treat,” the door gives you a king-sized package of Reese’s peanut butter cups.

There's no word yet on where the robot will official land. But, you can request Reese's to stop in your neighborhood, by sending a direct message or using #ReesesDoor on Instagram.

Free Christmas tree delivery

Lovers of real Christmas trees won’t have to worry about tying them to the roof of their car this holiday season.

Here’s the Buzz: Lowe’s is offering free Christmas tree delivery. Beginning Oct. 30, you'll be able to order fresh-cut trees and wreaths online or at stores and they'll be delivered to your doorstep in two to five days.

Travel plans for the holidays



This holiday season will likely look much different due to the pandemic and some people plan to change the way they celebrate to stay safe, according to Travelocity’s Holiday 2020 Outlook.



Here’s the Buzz: 60% of people who normally travel to visit family and friends for the holidays will stay in town this year. But, one-in-four respondents plan to take a personal vacation before the end of the year.