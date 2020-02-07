The Buzz: Prince Harry opens up about racism at Diana Awards

In the video message, he said institutional racism is “endemic,” and has no place in society.

Prince Harry made headlines around the world after stepping back from the Royal family. Now he’s back in the spotlight for taking a stand against racial injustice.

Here’s the Buzz: The Duke of Sussex recorded a message for the virtual Diana Awards Ceremony, which honors young people doing humanitarian work in the name of the late Princess Diana.

In the video message, he said institutional racism is “endemic,” and has no place in society.

Harry noted that he’s seen the greatest hope in young people amid the worldwide global outcry for change and justice.

The Duke also said he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are "committed to being part of the solution and to being part of the change."

Spotify Premium Duo

Spotify launched a new subscription tier that bundles two premium accounts into one.

Here’s the Buzz: The new Spotify Premium Duo plan is meant to be more affordable for two people under the same roof who want independent listening.

A single plan is $9.99, while the duo plan is 12.99, giving both users premium accounts.

More employees to take PTO soon

Don't be surprised if soon you start receiving out of office replies, when sending emails at work.



Here’s the Buzz: Experts predict time-off requests are about to skyrocket, as employees try to make up for their canceled vacations.