It’s safe to say sports fans are awaiting the day they can pack the stands and arenas in support of their favorite teams.

But most say they wouldn’t feel safe attending games without a vaccine for the coronavirus according to a new Seton Hall University poll.



Here’s the Buzz: 72-percent of those surveyed said they would not feel safe attending games until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Although 70-percent of people said the NFL should not start in the fall, 12-percent said they would attend if social distancing measures were in place.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases estimated the development of a COVID-19 vaccine would take 12 to 18 months.

Until that happens, it seems many sports fans will not be ready to go back into stadiums. Business experts said fan-related revenue could take a $3 billion hit across all major leagues.

Accidental poisonings on the rise amid pandemic

Reports of accidental poisonings are on the rise compared to this time in recent years, according to the CDC.

Here’s the Buzz: The authors of the study said they can't prove coronavirus drove the 20% increase, but they believe the two are linked.

They are warning against using more cleaner than directed, mixing multiple products together or using them in poorly ventilated areas.

Should you wipe down your packages?

If you've been scared about going to the grocery store the Food and Drug Administration has some reassuring words for you.

Here’s the Buzz: The FDA agency says there is a very low risk of the coronavirus being transmitted from food or food packaging.

To be safe, it’s best to avoid touching your face. Plus, continue to wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds after shopping.

Experts say you can use a disinfectant wipe on food packaging if you'd like, but not on actual food.



Door Dash happy hour backgrounds

If you're really missing the after work happy hour, Door Dash is stepping it up.

Here's the Buzz: The delivery service released custom backgrounds from your favorite restaurants to use while on a video chat with your friends.

Drive-In theaters to make a comeback

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Monday that movie theaters will reopen next week. But, some of you say you'd rather enjoy a drive-in movie.



Drive-in movies are set to make a comeback nationwide, as it will give people a new way to get out of the house, even if it's just to sit in the car for a few hours.

In other countries, drive in owners say they're seeing a huge uptick in ticket sales at drive-in movies.