The Buzz: Petition calls on Trader Joe's to remove 'racist packaging'

The online petition notes 'Trader Ming’s' is used to brand the chain’s Chinese foods, while 'Trader Jose' is used for its Mexican foods.

Trader Joe’s is working to re-brand many of its ethnic food products after an online petition urging the company to remove ‘racist packaging’ gains thousands of signatures.

"It exoticizes other cultures - it presents 'Joe' as the default "normal" and the other characters falling outside of it," the petition says.

The company says it was an attempt at inclusiveness, but is now working to phase out the names.

Trader Joe's is the latest of many companies to re-brand its products, due to protests over racial inequality sparked by the death of George Floyd.

