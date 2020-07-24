The Buzz: OpenTable teams up with colleges to manage student dining

The reservation service is offering its technology to universities for free.

As some students prepare to return to college in the fall, the OpenTable app is teaming up with schools to help manage dining areas on campus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Students would be able to make on-campus reservations through the OpenTable app and see descriptions of menus or safety measures.

Students can also be notified by text when a table is available.

The partnership would likely introduce more customers to OpenTable, which has gained a lot of traction amid the pandemic.

Spending more working from home?

Working from home has its perks, right? They say you can avoid morning traffic and save money. Well, so much for that, according to a new report.

Here’s the Buzz: A recent study from CreditCards.com says working from home is more expensive than going to the office.



Even when you subtract savings on gas, childcare and those morning lattes, some workers stuck at home are spending about $100 extra per month.

That money is mainly going toward groceries and increased power and water bills.

MOSH receives donation

The Museum of Science and History (MOSH) picked up another donation toward its 2.0 project.

Here’s the Buzz: PNC Bank, a mortgage company and bank that operates ATM’s in Jacksonville pledged $500,000 to the project.