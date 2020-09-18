The Buzz: Ohio dad creates 'candy chute' to keep trick-or-treaters safe on Halloween

The 6-foot long invention stretches from his front porch down to the sidewalk, to ensure proper social distance is maintained.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Some parents may be hesitant about allowing their kids to go trick-or-treating in the middle of a pandemic, but an Ohio dad has gone viral for what some believe may be the safest way to pass out candy.

Here’s the Buzz: Andrew Beattie posted to his Facebook page that he will use a "candy chute" to hand out treats this year.

The 6-foot long invention stretches from his front porch down to the sidewalk, to ensure proper social distance is maintained. At the bottom of the chute, kids will hold their buckets or bags as the candy drops inside.



Beattie says the chute took about 20 to make and is made of a shipping tube, spray painted orange and decorated with duct tape.

He says he hopes his idea allows people to keep the Halloween spirit alive this year.

Companies switch to holographic meetings

Throughout the pandemic, Zoom has been an important tool to keep us all connected. But some companies are looking to put Zoom aside and host fully holographic meetings instead.

Here’s the Buzz: Spatial, a startup virtual software creator has built new technology that would project your coworkers into your living room.

The goal is to make it easier to interact with the group, but developers say most people would need better internet service for the technology to work effectively.

Lil Nas X to release children's book

“Old Town Road” not only topped the music charts, but also became a song all ages found catchy.



The writer, Lil Nas X is releasing a new children’s book, ‘C Is for Country’ to help kids learn their ABC’s.

Here's the Buzz: It follows the rapper and Panini, the horse on a journey through the alphabet from sun up to sundown.

This announcement comes days after Lil Nas X announced he would start releasing music soon on Twitter, as the “Old Town Road” money is depleting.