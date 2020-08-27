The Buzz: NY Fashion Week will go on, but postponed to September

Outdoor events will be capped at 50 people, and indoor events will take place without spectators.

After much speculation, New York Fashion Week is given the green light amid the pandemic.

Here’s the Buzz: Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the event will be postponed to begin Friday, Sept. 11. It will be held in strict compliance with New York state health and safety guidelines.

According to Vogue, guest lists will be smaller and everyone will be required to wear a mask. Mandatory temperature checks will be enforced as well.

It will also feature a mix of live and virtual fashion shows and presentations, including live-streamed runway shows.

Donut-infused beer

Dunkin' is giving beer lovers another reason to pour a glass. The coffee and donut chain has teamed up with Harpoon Brewery to create donut-infused beers.

Here's the Buzz: The brewery had previously released the Dunkin' coffee porter. After its success, Harpoon decided to try brewing Dunkin's donuts into the ale, creating a trio of new beers just in time for the Fall.

Starting next month the Dunkin' pumpkin spiced latte ale, Boston Kreme stout and jelly donut IPA will be available in stores.



Wristbands when returning to work

When people return to the office for work, it’s evident things will be different. So much that wristbands may be as important as your ID badge.

Here’s the Buzz: A company in Dubai is color-coded wristbands to avoid awkwardness around social distancing.

Employees can choose between three colors: green, which means fist bumps are fine; yellow, indicating they can chat without touching; and red meaning you should keep a distance.