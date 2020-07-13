The Buzz: New bill could ban use of middle seats on flights amid pandemic

Some airlines like Delta and Southwest say they will keep middle seats open through September.

Airlines are beginning to allow more passengers on flights, but one senator is calling on congress to ban the sale of middle seats amid the pandemic.



Here’s the Buzz: Senator Jeff Merkley from Oregon posted a photo on an American Airlines flight saying it is "incredibly responsible" to fill middle seats. He says many passengers took off their masks to eat and drink on the plane.

.@AmericanAir: how many Americans will die bc you fill middle seats, w/ your customers shoulder to shoulder, hour after hour. This is incredibly irresponsible. People eat & drink on planes & must take off masks to do so. No way you aren’t facilitating spread of COVID infections. pic.twitter.com/PWG5macqgC — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) July 2, 2020

Some airlines like Delta and Southwest say they will keep middle seats open through September.

Merkley plans to push congress to pass a bill that would ban the use and sale of middle seats amid the pandemic.

Charging for tweets?

It’s free to send a tweet as often as you’d like, for now. But rumors are circulating that Twitter could soon start charging users for those 280 characters.



Here's the Buzz: After a job posting, listed on the company’s website gained attention, some suggest Twitter is working on a paid product.

The listing, indicated the company is looking for new team members to build a subscription platform.

A spokesperson for Twitter said it’s just a job posting, not a product announcement.

National French Fry Day

Although the pandemic has canceled a lot of events, if you’re a lover of French fries, it is your luck day.

Here's the Buzz: Many restaurants are celebrating National Fry Day with deals and freebies. Here are some of the places to catch a deal on the First Coast:

McDonalds: FREE medium fry, through its app. No purchase necessary.

KFC: Fries for 30 cents with any purchase.

Burger King: Large fries for $1. You must order through the BK app.

Checkers: Small, medium or large fry for $1 if you join its text messaging program. Text SNACK to 88001 to sign up or sign up online at www.checkers.com/flavorhood.