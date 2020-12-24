The Buzz: Most stressful parts of an unforgettable year

Between the pandemic and so many other challenges, 7 in 10 Americans say 2020 has left them feeling defeated, according to a recent survey.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The year 2020 has been one for the books. Between the pandemic and so many other challenges, seven in 10 Americans say the year has left them feeling defeated, according to a recent survey.

The poll from StudyFinds.org reveals the five most stressful things about this year:

1. The stress of COVID-19 in general.

2. Not being able to enjoy things you used to do, like going to bars and movies.

3. The presidential election.

4. Having to change up your day-to-day routine because of COVID-19.

5. Being stuck inside due to lockdowns.

Keeping a New Year's Resolution

Ever heard the saying, “couples who make resolutions together, stick together?” Probably not, but relationship therapists say making a resolution with your partner can improve your relationship and your health.

Here's the Buzz: They say no matter what you pick, you should make sure “having fun” is at the top of your list.

What are you planning to leave behind in 2020? We always invite you to chime in online using #GMJ!



Free rides to get COVID-19 vaccine

Lyft is offering free and discounted rides to people planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



Here’s the Buzz: The ride share company says it plans to offer 60 million free and discounted rides to vaccination sites. The service will focus on low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities.



This move comes days after competitor Uber announced it will offer 10 million rides to help people get vaccinated.

Making sure people can get to vaccination sites when they need to is mission-critical to beating this virus. Read more: https://t.co/Rfnpv2OE7Q pic.twitter.com/RiJvkVLEs1 — Lyft (@lyft) December 22, 2020