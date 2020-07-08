The Buzz: Michelle Obama speaks candidly about her "low-grade depression"

“Not just because of the quarantine but because of the racial strife and this administration – the hypocrisy of it day in and day out, is dispiriting," she said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michelle Obama speaks up about her struggle as she faces “low-grade depression.” many say there’s no better time than now to talk about it as Americans deal with the stress of the coronavirus pandemic.



Here’s the Buzz: In the latest episode of her podcast, the former First Lady says she knows she dealing with a form of depression.

“Not just because of the quarantine but because of the racial strife and this administration – the hypocrisy of it day in and day out, is dispiriting," she said.

Obama added that the mounting stories of black people being wrongfully arrested, killed or "dehumanized" have been weighing on her.

She also reflects on the pandemic, saying she finds people who refuse to wear masks "frustrating."

New label for Twitter accounts

Twitter accounts belonging to Government officials and state run media Twitter accounts will soon have a new label.

Here's the Buzz: The social networking platform says it wants to ensure political reach is "earned not bought."

In a blog post Thursday, Twitter said that the labels are meant to give users greater context regarding a profile's political affiliation.

Cruise lines delay restarts through October

It looks like most major cruise lines have delayed their restarts through October.

Here’s the Buzz: Carnival and Royal Caribbean are among the companies suspending service, although it seems to be an industry-wide decision.

Carnival guests are being offered an enhanced value package of a future cruise credit and onboard credit, or a full refund.