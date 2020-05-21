The Buzz: Mall installs foot pedals in elevators to prevent spread of coronavirus

Many said they would rather use the foot-operated elevator pedal system, instead of buttons, which lowers the risk of being exposed to germs.

First door handles, and now elevators. A mall in Thailand has switched buttons for foot pedals on elevators, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s the Buzz: Customers at Bangkok’s Seacon Square were shocked finding pedals inside the elevator this week, but seemed to welcome the new hands-free enhancement, according to reports.

Family Style Meals through Uber Eats

Uber eats is launching 'family style meals' to help you save money.

Here's the Buzz: This new tool will let families get more value and savings when placing meal orders at a time when More Americans are financially squeezed.

It's located in the Uber eats app and features meals meant for sharing.

Some participating restaurants here on the First Coast will offer a curated menu that lists a combination of items.

Others will focus primarily on larger portions that can feed multiple members of your family.

Rare disorder linked to COVID-19

Doctors say tingling in the hands and feet may be associated with COVID-19, but not in the way you might think.

Here’s the Buzz: That tingling could be a sign of GBS, a rare disorder connected to coronavirus when the immune system attacks the body's nerves according to doctors.

GBS is rare – only five patients out of more than 1,000 developed the disorder in a recent study.

Facebook new tool for businesses

Facebook has unveiled a new tool for small businesses, called Facebook shops.

Here’s the Buzz: It's aimed at making it easier for businesses to sell products online.

The free shops allow businesses to set up a single online store for customers to access both through Facebook and Instagram.