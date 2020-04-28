The Buzz: Looking for love? Facebook to enable 'virtual dates' amid the pandemic

Facebook says don't worry – the details of your date will be kept off of your regular feed.

With real world dates pretty much on hold right now, Facebook is trying something new to help those looking for love.

Here's the Buzz: The social media giant is offering virtual dates through singles can video call each other without being Facebook friends.

With safer-at-home orders in effect on the First Coast, the new feature could be an engaging alternative to messaging in the age of COVID-19. Facebook said in a blog post that this move will help people find heartfelt relationships, despite being unable to meet in person.

Virtual dates are set to roll out in the coming months and will be housed within the Dating portion of the app, which launched last year. Facebook says don't worry – the details of your date will be kept off of your regular feed.



Star Wars coming to Disney+ early

May the fourth be with you. No, literally, May 4 is the new date Star Wars the Rise of Skywalker is set to hit streaming services.



Here's the Buzz: Disney+ had intended to adhere to a seven-month window between the film being in theaters and when it arrived on its streaming service but the coronavirus pandemic has changed that mentality.

Disney+ will also debut the first episode of its eight-part docuseries about the making of the first Star Wars live-action TV show on that day as well.

Vogue special COVID-19 edition

Vogue Magazine is launching a special issue tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the Buzz: The summer edition will feature more than 150 contributors including designers, actors, artists, models, photographers and their self-rendered images reflecting the new realities of their lives.

Although this isn't the first time the magazine has tackled coverage of dark moments in history, Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour says this is the first time everything has been completed remotely.

Rolling Stones hit No. 1



The Rolling Stones have done it again. The group's new single, "living in a ghost town," hit No. 1 on iTunes in more than 20 countries.

Here's the Buzz: Mick Jagger says this new anthem for life was written before the lockdown, he just reworked the lyrics before releasing the song.



The Rolling Stones postponed their No Filter Tour due to the pandemic.