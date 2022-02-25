The Buzz: Limited edition Caeleb Dressel bobblehead released

Caeleb Dressel's title as a seven-time Olympic gold medalist has landed him his very own bobblehead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead of local Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel.

Here's the Buzz:

The figurine shows Dressel, body halfway in the water with his hands in the airing signaling the No. 1.

This is a replica of his winning reaction at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The bobblehead can be preordered on the museum's online store and will start shipping out in July. Only 2,020 will be made so get them while supplies last.

Tom Brady may have retired from football but that doesn't mean you won't see him on your TV screen again soon.

The GOAT of football will help produce and star in a movie about himself, "80 for Brady".

The movie is based on the true story of four women who travel to see Brady play in the Super Bowl five years ago. A game, if you remember had Patriot fans on the edge of their seat.