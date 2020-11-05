JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We are all glued to our screens right now, so it's important to take care of your eyes more now than ever.

Here’s the Buzz: Whether you're working, watching TV, or on a video call with friends, doctors recommend following the 20-20-20 rule.

For every 20 minutes you spend looking at a screen, take a break and look 20 feet in front of you, for 20 seconds.

Doctors say it forces you to use a different group of eye muscles, giving the others a break.

Taking time off amid the pandemic

If you’ve been working hard amid the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health experts say you should still take time off – even if you can't go anywhere.

Here's the Buzz: Experts say working from home comes with the added stress of new technology, constant child care and social isolation.



Colleges freezing tuition

Several schools across the country have implemented measures to freeze undergraduate tuition and fees.

Here's the Buzz: Some colleges and universities are even rolling back previously approved tuition hikes.

But, some fear a tuition freeze may not be enough to entice students to return as financial concerns grow.



Quarantine Botox?

Barbershops and salons are set to reopen today in Duval county.

By now, you may have mastered the quarantine haircut, but beware of the quarantine botox.

Here's the Buzz: Plastic surgeons are now warning against trying to inject yourself at home.

Some spas are selling injectables, even offering curbside pickup, according to Rolling Stone.

Surgeons say this is dangerous, because you could accidentally hit a blood vessel and cause serious damage.

