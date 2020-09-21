The Buzz: Jacksonville University ranked on list of top 30 best schools in South

Since 2004, JU has landed a spot on the overall list of Best Regional Colleges South because of its academic quality and graduation rates.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville University has brought more shine to the First Coast after being named one of the top 30 schools in the south, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Here’s the Buzz: JU landed on the list at 29, out of 134 universities on the 2021 Edition of the Best Regional Colleges South.

Since 2004, JU has ranked on the list because of its academic quality, graduation and retention rates and social mobility by U.S. News. But this is the first time the school has landed a spot on the top 30 list.

Dinner in the Sky

Customers at a restaurant in Belgium are not only eating dinner six feet apart, but also160 feet in the air.

Here’s the Buzz: "Dinner in the Sky" begins with a dramatic liftoff and each customer is belted to their seat. While suspended in the air, customers are able to eat, drink and enjoy a meal.

The experience has returned for a three-week run following a COVID-19 lockdown with a new, socially distanced feel. Seats at the tables offer a 360-degree view of Belgium’s capital city.

Holiday shopping online

Although Santa still plans to visit the homes of kids on the First Coast, holiday shopping will likely look different this year, thanks to COVID-19.

Here’s the Buzz: 71% of consumers plan to make most of their holiday purchases online, which is up from 51% percent from last year, according to a recent report from CreditCards.com.

Nearly a quarter of people say they've already started or plan to start their holiday shopping by the end of September.

Some of the top reasons to shop online this holiday season: convenience, avoiding person-to-person contact, better deals and prices and a wider product selection.